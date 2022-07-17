Viral Video Today: While we’ve seen many Instagram reels of people dancing on trending songs like ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle’, a new song is trending on TikTok. As usual, social media users are hopping on the latest trend and accepting the dance challenge in the hopes of going viral. You’ll be a lot of people dancing in their reels on the Arabic song ‘Gomi Gomi’, which went viral via TikTok. The song is originally called ‘Goumi‘ and it was sung by Lebanese singer Myriam Fares.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy & Girl Dance to Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Their Chemistry Leaves Internet Impressed | Watch

Amid all the dance videos, a clip of a group of African children dancing to the Gomi Gomi song stands out as they are just the happiest and most talented little dancers. The video was posted on Instagram reels by an Uganda-based NGO called Masaka Kids Africana. The reel has gone crazy viral with more than 30.4 million views and 1.8 million likes.

In the video, a big group of adorable children can be seen dancing their hearts out in the backdrop of some banana trees. The cheerful kids groove to the Gomi Gomi song skillfully in perfect sync as more kids join them. Their joyful energy and cute dance moves is winning many hearts online. Netizens loved their dance and called the kids extremely talented saying that they put a smile on their faces.

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t that amazing?!