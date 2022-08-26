Trending News: Not long ago, a Norwegian all-men dance crew named Quick Style went crazy viral on social media for their killer Bollywood dance performance at a wedding. The dance group posted bits of the performance on Instagram. The first reel, Kala Chashma, turned them into a viral sensation and even made headlines. It received millions of views and so did their following clips on songs such as Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Many celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif loved their dance. Their choreography was original, cool, energetic, and just a blast to watch. Their full wedding performance also went viral on YouTube with over 50 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Cricket Team Dances to 'Kala Chashma' While Celebrating Zimbabwe Series Win | Watch

Now, more and more Instagram users are getting on the Kala Chashma dance trend, using audio from Quick Style’s reel. People are even copying the same steps used by Quick Style in their Kala Chashma choreography because they’re just so impactful with the amazing beats of the song. Also Read - Norwegian Dance Crew Quick Style Recreates Viral Kala Chashma Reel, Katrina Kaif Loves It. Watch

Now, an African dance crew has hopped on the Kala Chashma dance trend and could be grooving to the song energetically just like Quick Style. The video was shared by a user named Aviator Anil Chopra on Twitter on Friday. In the clip, a group of kids from Uganda can be seen performing the signature choreography from the viral wedding performance. Within a day, the video has garnered over 1.6 million views and 73,000 likes. Also Read - Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato Recreate Quick Style's Kala Chashma Dance Performance. Watch Viral Video

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF AFRICAN KIDS DANCING TO KALA CHASHMA HERE:

This is Wow! Indian soft power. pic.twitter.com/DsGQWTsnF5 — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) August 25, 2022

That was equally amazing!