Viral Video Today: A group of African children is taking the internet by storm with their back to back viral dance videos that rack up millions of views. The kids are just the happiest and most talented little dancers you'll ever see. The original video was posted on Instagram reels by an Uganda-based NGO called Masaka Kids Africana. It was reshared on Twitter where it has received more than 4.2 million views.

In the video, a trio of adorable boys can be seen dancing their hearts out in a house. The cheerful kids groove to Master KG's song Jerusalema skillfully in perfect sync.

Their joyful energy and cute dance moves are winning many hearts online. Netizens loved their dance and called the kids extremely talented saying that they put a smile on their faces. "I can't stand how cute they are," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Now these kids have moves!"

Watch the viral video below:

Masaka Kids Africana Dancing To Jerusalema

– Music by Master KG – pic.twitter.com/vvFBdR4wOv — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) July 30, 2022

The kids went viral after their dance reel on the trending TikTok song Gomi Gomi received over 30 million views. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaka Kids Africana (@masakakidsafricana)

Wasn’t that amazing?!