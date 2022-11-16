This Viral Video Of African Kids Dancing to Soni De Nakhre Will Make You Want To Groove Too. Watch

Their quirky moves and adorable expressions won the hearts of netizens who said that they played the clip on a loop.

Viral Video Today: When the song Soni De Nakhre from the hit comedy film Partner released in 2007, it was everywhere because of the amazing beats that just make you want to get up and dance. Govinda’s expressions, Katrina Kaif’s graceful moves, Salman Khan’s presence made it one of the top hits at every party and wedding.

These kids are no less compared the Bollywood stars as their dance moves, energy, and expressions are on par with Govinda. The video was shared on Twitter on November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day. In the clip, a group of African girls and boys wearing school uniform can be seen pulling off thumka steps and funny expressions just like Govinda.

Their quirky moves and adorable expressions won the hearts of netizens who said that they played the clip on a loop. “They are amazing. So cute. Such a refreshing video in these times. Keep being children and have a lot of fun,” a user commented. “This is damn cute. and pretty awesome too,” another user wrote. “The little girl at the end,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF AFRICAN KIDS DANCING TO SONI DE NAKHRE HERE:

#ChildrensDay should b a day for the children, not for the people to celebrate their favorite politicians,

Let them enjoy themselves dont spoil their special day by brining politics into it…

Dear kids Happy #ChildrensDay2022 to u al…shine on have fun…👍 pic.twitter.com/ggGjyGhbhl — Being_Me_प्रमोद 🇮🇳 (@myselfpramo) November 14, 2022

Wasn’t that so cute?!