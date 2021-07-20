Viral video: Indian weddings are full of drama and unexpected twists and turns. This wedding season this year saw several hilarious stories of bride and groom going viral on the internet, amusing social media users. One such bizarre video has surfaced on Instagram, showing a groom walking out of the wedding venue midway after the bride lost her consciousness and collapsed.Also Read - Bride & Groom Flee Wedding Midway as Cops Raid Venue Over Violation of Covid Norms

In the video, the bride and groom are seen sitting at the wedding pavilion together and are surrounded by family members as the sindoor ceremony progresses. However, suddenly, the bride loses her consciousness and collapses sidewards as he applies vermilion on her. Seeing the bride in unconscious state, the groom walks away from the venue even as others try to stop him. Scared and agitated, he even throws his headdress and garland.

This video was shared by Niranjan Mohapatra and has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

The video has gone viral, and netizens are wondering what could the reason be. What exactly transpired at the wedding venue is still not clear nor does anyone what happened to the bride. Did she fall ill or was really exhausted?

More than 13,000 people have shared and liked this video. One user jokingly wrote, ”She didn’t want to marry him, lol,” while others were curious to know what exactly happened.

