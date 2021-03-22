Mumbai: Recently, you might have watched the viral video of flying dosa being served hot and fresh in a street side eatery and this time we are here to tell you about another video of flying vada pav from Mumbai’s Bora Bazar Street which is also going viral on social media. This viral video clip is from a 60-year-old food stall named Raghu Dosa Wala that sells vada pav which is synonymous with the city of Mumbai. The eatery also serves various other snacks like dosa, idli vada, cheese and masala vada pav among others. Also Read - Primary School Warns Mothers Not to Wear 'Skimpy Clothes that Look Like Underwear' while Picking up their Children

The viral video was posted on YouTube by a food vlogger named Aamchi Mumbai and the video has garnered 262,770 views so far. In the video, the chef can be seen making masala vada pav by putting an entire block of butter in the frying pan, fried the pav in masala and within seconds he flies the vadas in the air with his long spatula on one hand and catches the vada with the other hand.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the vlogger can be heard saying that the ‘Raghu Dosa Wala’ food stall is a hidden gem and its most special dishes are cheese vada pav and masala vada pav and each plate is sold for Rs. 40. “The unique thing about this place is the style in which they make the vadapav. The vendor flying the vada in the air using his long spatula and then catches it with one hand. The whole process is just fun to watch and the vada pav tastes super delicious with cheese and butter,” described the vlogger.

Meanwhile, this unique technique of making vada pavs has left everyone amused and this is also a way to attract customers to his stall as people find such tricks entertaining.