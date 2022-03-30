Viral Video: After the ‘Kacha Badam’ trend went crazy viral all over the country, many people have been sharing similar catchy jingles of fruit sellers. Notably, the Kacha Badam song was composed by Bhuban Badyakar, who created the jingle to attract buyers as he travelled to different villages in the Birbhum district selling peanuts. Now, a similar video has surfaced on the internet, which shows a fruit seller singing a tune while selling grapes.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Donald Trump's Face Shaved Into Side Of His Head, Gets Trolled | Watch

Just like the viral Kacha Badam or Guava seller, the elderly man is seen humming a tune as he tries to sell his grapes. The video shows the man sitting on a cart, which has black grapes and guavas on display, As he holds a cup of tea in his hands, he sings Lelo 15 rupay ke 12 angoor. (Buy 12 grapes for 15 rupees). The video of the grape seller was shared on Instagram by user ‘saaliminayat’.

Watch the video here:

The video which has shared on Instagram last month, has gone viral with millions of views and 110 likes so far, with hundreds of comments. However, the exact location of the video is not yet known. Ever since the man’s video has surfaced, people are comparing him to Bhuban Badyakar. Others commented that people will be dancing on the remixed version of this song in no time. Excited netizens are now waiting for a hook step for this song too. Many dropped heart and laugh emojis on the post.

A user wrote, “Hun tera ki erada tera v remix howe…. Kaccha badam…. Lelo mere se angoor….” Another commented, ”Sab singar hi ban ke manoge kya.”