Viral Video: Bollywood movies and songs are not just popular in India, but also equally loved in many other countries. Many videos have gone viral on social media showcasing foreign dancers grooving to trending Bollywood songs. Recently, an all-men dance group from Norway set the Internet on fire with their amazing performance on Kala Chasma. Now, they are back with another enthralling and power-packed dance on 90s classic Chura Ke Dil Mera, from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.Also Read - Viral Video: Norwegian Men Dance on Kala Chashma, Wedding Guests Go Crazy. Watch

The video shows a group of men sporting suits and pulling off some cool dance moves and apt expressions to Akshay Kumar’s 1994 hit number ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. The men are a part of Quick Style, a Norwegian dance group, dancing during a wedding. The caption of the video read, “Don’t worry Ed SherKhan got you.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Desi netizens were wowed by the energetic dance moves of the guys and flooded the comments with praise for them. Shilpa Shetty, who was part of the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari was also left impressed and wrote, “Omg. You guys are slaying it. Really stole my heart.” Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “ You guys are freaking awesome. I need you in my next video.”

One user wrote, ”Main to poori tarah se fida ho gayi..Kya naacha hai yaar, this is even better than the original.” Another commented, ”U guys rocked.”

What do you think of the video?