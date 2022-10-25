Viral Video: Claude Monet’s famous painting in Germany’s Museum Barberini became the latest target of members of climate protestors. Nine days after Just Stop Oil emptied tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London, two activists from Letzte Generation (Last Generation) entered the Museum Barberini and doused Monet’s Les Meules (Haystacks) with potato before glueing their hands to the wall.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Tries Her Make-Up Skills on Daddy's Face| Watch Here

In a video that has now gone viral over social media, they can be seen smearing mashed potatoes all over Monet’s ‘Les Meules’ before glueing their hands to the wall. The protestors, who belong to a German environmental group ‘Letzte Generation’, tried justifying their action by saying that their stunt is a mere warning about the impending climate catastrophe.

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS THROW MASHED POTATOES AT MONET’S PAINTING

We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience. If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we’ll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting! pic.twitter.com/HBeZL69QTZ — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022

They could be heard saying, “People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying. We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting. You know what I’m afraid of? I’m afraid because science tells us that we won’t be able to feed our families in 2050.”

They added, “Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food. When will you finally start to listen? When will you finally start to listen and stop business as usual?”

According to New York Times, Monet’s ‘Les Meules’ was sold in 2019 at an auction in New York for about USD 110.07 million.