Kateel: As a part of a centuries-old tradition, hundreds of devotees performed a spectacular fire ritual, to pay reverence to the Goddess Durga at a temple situated in Karnataka's Kateel town. In pictures and videos of the festival which have surfaced online, bare-chested and dhoti clad men threw burning fronds at each other in the unique centuries-old fire-fighting ritual, 'Agni Kheli', to appease the goddess at Durgaparameshwari Temple. As a part of the ritual, people are seen dressed in saffron colour dhotis.

Several people also gathered around to witness the unique celebrations. The ritual takes place for around 15 minutes after which it is stopped and devotees enter the temple.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Devotees hurled fire at each other as part of a fire ritual 'Thoothedhara' or ‘Agni Kheli’ to pay reverence to goddess Durga at Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel, Karnataka (22.04) pic.twitter.com/q4SHMFAGak — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

About the Agni Kheli Ritual:

The ritual of “Thoothedhara” or “Agni Kheli” takes place every year in the month of April as part of the grand festival at the temple that continues for eight consecutive days. As per the ritual, the men are divided into two groups, facing one another, and they throw burning palm fronds at each other from a distance. Each man is permitted to throw five burning fronds to hit as many people in the group. Devotees keep a fast for eight days of the festival and refrain from consuming meat and alcohol. All those who suffer burns are sprayed with water of Kumkum (red powder made from saffron and turmeric).