An old video has surfaced on social media and is now going crazy viral where a doctor can be saving the life of a newborn. The incident occurred in March 2022 at Pediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The video was shared on Twitter by Sachin Kaushik, a police officer from UP.

It shows Dr Sulekha Choudhary performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive a newborn baby girl. The baby girl was born through normal delivery but she had difficulty breathing and there was no movement in the body. Oxygen support was given to the newborn first, but when it did not help. Then the doctor gave her mouth-to-mouth respiration for about 7 minutes, after which the baby breathed.

The cop shared a follow-up video in another tweet, a long version of the same thing. Dr Choudhary could be seen trying her best to make the baby breathe and then patting her back. After she started crying, the doctor could be seen happily rocking the baby in her arms. The clip has received over 1.3 million views and 119k likes. Netizens applauded the doctor for not giving up on the baby and doing her best to save the newborn’s life.

