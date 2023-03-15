Home

Viral Video: Agra Man Drives Car On Railway Platform To Make Reels, Booked

Viral Video: With social media platforms getting more and more popular and content creators getting more and better reach and recognition, a new breed of content creators has come up. This category of content creators would go to any extent to get their content to go viral and make a mark on social media. In the process, they not only break the law but also put their own lives but also the lives of many others in danger.

One such incident has been reported from Agra, Uttar Pradesh where a man drove a car on the railway platform. According to the reports, the car driver wanted to make reels for the social media platform Instagram.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Viral: Agra man drives a car on railway platform to make reels – RPF filed a case asked for details of car from RTO pic.twitter.com/WNzxvhWAXX — Lalit Tiwari (@lalitforweb) March 15, 2023

The latest reports say that the man, identified as Sunil Kumar of Jagdishpura area has been booked under Railway Act 159 and 147.

Yesterday, i.e., on Tuesday, a video has gone viral of a man showering currency notes from a running car in Gurugram, Haryana. It is said that the generous man was trying to replicate a sequence from Farzi, the recently released web series following which the local police said that the man who was hurling the cash has been identified and a case filed under relevant sections.

“Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on a Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified”, news agency ANI quoted Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram as saying.

