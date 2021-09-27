Agra: Five teachers of a government primary school in Agra district have been suspended for “unethical behaviour” after a video showing them dancing to film songs in an empty classroom went viral. In the video, assistant teachers Rashmi Sisodia, Jivika Kumari, Anjali Yadav, Suman Kumari and Sudha Rani are seen shaking a leg to the popular ‘Mainu lehenga lede mehnga’ song.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Stops Woman From Singing in Public, Calls it 'Haram'; Crowd Schools Him | WATCH

According to a Hindustan Times report, the video is said to have been recorded on March 21 this year. However, the video surfaced online only on Thursday, following which the Basic Education Department, Agra, set up an investigation.

“The songs to which the teachers were seen dancing were not educative. By dancing in class, the teachers violated the Teachers’ Service Rules and tarnished the image of the education department, besides causing anger among villagers,” Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Brajraj Singh in his suspension order, according to the HT report.

Watch the video here:

The teachers, employed in the Basic Education Department, were suspended on Saturday.

“All five assistant teachers and the headteacher of the primary school at Sadhan in Achhnera block were asked to submit their clarifications. Four teachers replied, but one did not,” Basic Shiksha Adhikari in-charge Brajraj Singh told PTI.He said all the five teachers were suspended after their clarifications were found wanting.

Singh said according to Dinesh Chandra Parihar, the headteacher of the school, the video was shot on March 17 and he was not present on the day as he had gone to attend an educational workshop at the Block Resource Centre.

“The clarification submitted by the four teachers was not satisfactory. They were suspended for harming the image of the Basic Education Department. Their behaviour was unethical. They should not have acted like this during school time in the classroom,” Singh added.

(With PTI inputs)