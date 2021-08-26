Agra Police Viral Video: A video is going viral on the internet showing a woman constable from Agra, flaunting a duty revolver in her uniform. In a video uploaded on Instagram, lady constable Priyanka Mishra is seen in her uniform, lip-syncing to a dialogue about ‘rangbaazi’ in Uttar Pradesh and waving her revolver.Also Read - Video of Delhi Gangsters Enjoying Snacks and Liquor Inside Police Lock-up Goes Viral
Glorifying crime in the state, she can be seen lip-syincing to a popular Hindi dialogue that says, ”Haryana and Punjab have a bad reputation for no reason. Come to Uttar Pradesh. We will show you what Rangbaazi is.. Here kids as young as 5 use guns.”
Watch the video here:
After the video started making rounds on social media platforms, an enquiry has been marked against her by senior superintendent of police who told TOI that her act was against code of conduct followed by UP police. The video was later deleted, but many on social media slammed the video, condemning UP police.
”Mishra was present in a police store room where revolvers were kept and she used one of them to film the video. She does not have a service revolver alloted to her by the department,” the SSP said.
Deployed at MM gate Police station, she has now been posted to Police Lines.