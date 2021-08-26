Agra Police Viral Video: A video is going viral on the internet showing a woman constable from Agra, flaunting a duty revolver in her uniform. In a video uploaded on Instagram, lady constable Priyanka Mishra is seen in her uniform, lip-syncing to a dialogue about ‘rangbaazi’ in Uttar Pradesh and waving her revolver.Also Read - Video of Delhi Gangsters Enjoying Snacks and Liquor Inside Police Lock-up Goes Viral

Glorifying crime in the state, she can be seen lip-syincing to a popular Hindi dialogue that says, ”Haryana and Punjab have a bad reputation for no reason. Come to Uttar Pradesh. We will show you what Rangbaazi is.. Here kids as young as 5 use guns.”

Watch the video here: