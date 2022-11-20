De Goal, De Goal: TMC MLA Madan Mitra’s Viral Video Is The Best Thing To Watch Today

The music video shared on YouTube and Twitter shows Madan Mitra singing his original song titled 'De Goal De Goal'.

VIRAL VIDEO OF MADAN MITRA’S FIFA WORLD CUP SONG

Trending News: All wait is over as the day is finally here! Yes, the FIFA World Cup 2022 begins today in Qatar. The football showpiece event, the first to be held in the Middle East, is set to kick off on November 20, in which 32 teams will compete. The final will be held on December 18 at Lusail Stadium. There are a plethora of Indian football fans who will be tuning to watch the much-awaited World Cup.

With the WC 22 kicking off on Sunday, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra, who is also a social media star, released a song dedicated to the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 16. The music video shared on YouTube and Twitter shows Madan Mitra singing his original song titled ‘De Goal De Goal’.

Since the World Cup is being held in Qatar, the TMC MLA was dressed in a Sheikh’s clothing for the video with white headgear and loosely fitted robes. He also donned his signature sunglasses while singing the quirky lyrics of the song. Interestingly, a replica of the World Cup with a picture of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also spotted in the video. The video has gone viral with more than 54,000 views on YouTube.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF MADAN MITRA’S FIFA WORLD CUP SONG HERE:

“World has shakira , we have madna,” a user wrote in the comments section on YouTube.