A heartwarming video is going viral a flight attendant can be seen soothing a little boy who was crying on the flight. Netizens loved how the flight attendant was so caring towards the toddler onboard the flight from Brasilia to Cuiaba in Brazil.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida Song From Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Movement. The video shows the air hostess holding the crying boy in her arms and trying to calm him down. She rocks him back and forth in her arms while standing in the aisle. The woman continues snuggling and rocking the child until he falls asleep. Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to AP Dhillon’s 'Excuses' Song, Impresses With Her Swag | Watch

The flight attendant earlier brought stickers and cups for the child to play with but he kept on crying. He only stopped crying after she picked him up in her arms and rocked him to sleep. Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Fame IndiGo Air Hostess Dances to Pushpa Song Saami Saami. Watch

“Flight attendant helps soothe a crying child. The flight attendant came and brought us some stickers for him to play with but the little one kept crying. She later brought some small cups to keep him busy but that didn’t stop his crying. So to our surprise she took him in her arms and stayed with him for a while until he fell asleep…She showed us love, affection and empathy!” the caption of the post said.

Watch the viral video below: