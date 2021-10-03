New Delhi: A video showing an Air India plane stuck under a foot overbridge in Delhi is now trending on social media. The incident reportedly took place near the national capital’s IGI airport, on the Delhi-Gurgaon highway. The nearly 40-second clip shows vehicles passing by as the Air India plane remains stuck through one side of the road while the other side appears to be blocked by the aircraft. One can see the aircraft stuck mid-way, as half its body had crossed underneath the foot overbridge while the other half got stuck.Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Announces Fresh Flights to Bangkok From Delhi For October 2021 | Check Full Schedule, Ticket Fare

WATCH: Also Read - IPL 2021 | Avesh Khan is Find of The Season For us: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant

#WATCH An @airindiain plane ✈️ (not in service) got stuck under foot over bridge. Can anyone confirm the date and location?

The competition starts now👇 pic.twitter.com/pukB0VmsW3 — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) October 3, 2021

Also Read - Another Jolt to Common Man! CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Prices Hiked in Delhi-NCR | Check Revised Rates

Soon after the video of the plane stuck beneath the bridge went viral, the airline confirmed that there was no mishap and that it was a scrapped plan that was under transport. The airlines said that the plane was being transported by its new owner who bought it from Air India.

“This is an old, scrapped aircraft which has already been sold off by us. There is no additional information as it involves the person to whom it has been sold off,” said an Air India spokesperson who was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“The aircraft certainly does not belong to the Delhi airport’s fleet… it is being transported without any wings. It appears to be a scrapped plane and the driver may have made a judgment of error while transporting it,” the official said.