Pandharpur: According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya, considered as one the most auspicious days of the year, is being celebrated across the country in the shadow of Covid-19. Symbolic of good luck, success and new ventures, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. This day is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who the Hindus consider as the preserver of the Universe. To mark the auspicious occasion, Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur celebrated by putting up a spectacular display of mangoes. Also Read - Buy Gold On Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Without Going Out of Home!

Pictures and videos of the temple which have emerged show the entire temple decorated with around 7000 mangoes. Notably, a businessman hailing from Pune, offered the mangoes to the temple on this occasion.

Watch the video here:

After conducting the worship, the fruits will be distribute among patients infected with Covid-19.

The fruits will later be distributed among Covid patients. pic.twitter.com/JUllhqVT8C — India.com (@indiacom) May 14, 2021

Not just the temple premises, Lord Vitthal and Rukmini’s idols have also been decorated with mangoes, with the smell of the summer fruit filling the air. Last year too, the temple was adorned with 3100 hapus mangoes which were specially ordered from Ratnagiri.

Lord Vitthal and Rukmini’s idol have also been decorated with mangoes pic.twitter.com/ZYhsBIqF6f — India.com (@indiacom) May 14, 2021

The festival, also known as Akha Teej, is considered to be an auspicious day to purchase Gold as it is believed that buying Gold brings prosperity and more wealth in coming future.