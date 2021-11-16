Kalyan: An alert railway employee came to the rescue of a passenger who fell between rail tracks when he was trying to board a moving train. The incident happened on November 14th at Kalyan railways station when the unidentified passenger got stuck between the train and the platform. Displaying presence of mind, Shivji Singh, a pointsman working at Kalyan Railway station, immediately came to his rescue and dragged him to safety.Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Gets An Arabic Version & Netizens Are Hooked | Watch

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Central Railway, and has gone viral ever since.

Watch the video here:

कल्याण स्टेशन के पाइंटसमैन ने बचाई एक यात्री की जान।

दिनांक 14.11.2021 कल्याण स्टेशन पर 02321अप 11.54 बजे जैसे ही रवाना हुई, पाइंटसमैन श्री शिवजी सिंह ने एक यात्री को प्लेटफॉर्म एवं ट्रेन के बीच गिरते हुए देखा। पाइंटसमैन ने तुरंत उसकी मदद की और जान बचाई। @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/8gckQpxcaU — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 15, 2021

Netizens hailed Shivji for saving the life of the passenger and thanked him. Many also expressed concern at such incident with one user saying, ”Good… But how about we work on covering d gaps.. so such mishaps don’t happen… Kalyan stn has been witnessing these incidents a lot nowadays..!!”

