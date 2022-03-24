Viral Video: A timely intervention by an alert RPF personnel is being hailed on social media after he saved a passenger from getting crushed under a moving train. The incident happened at Patiala Railway Station in Punjab on Sunday when a passenger tried to rush into a coach while the train had already alighted. As he tried to get inside the moving train, he slipped into the gap between platform and the train. Seeing him getting dragged, a passenger ran towards him to save him. Just then, RPF Head Const. Raghubeer Singh also rushed towards him and saved him from a major tragedy.Also Read - Viral Video: Lionesses Try to Hunt Buffalo But His Herd Saves Him. Watch

Viral Bhayani shared the video on Instagram and wrote, ”Some may be lucky to have our brave ones to save them. #SafetyFirst #RPF Head Const. Raghubeer Singh ran without hesitation as he saw a person being dragged by train, saved him from jaws of death at Patiala Station.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video has gone viral, and amassed 377,429 views so far. Netizens hailed the RPF constable for saving the life of the passenger and thanked him. One user praised him saying, ”Amazing courage, selflessness.” Another said, ”Ye log nhi sudhrege roj dekhte he fir b chalu train me utarte chadhte he kya hi bole inke lie, but salute unke lie jo waqt pr unko bcha lete he..”