Bhubaneswar: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel’s quick thinking and swift action saved the life of a woman passenger at Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday. The incident took place when the woman tried to get off the moving train and, in the process, slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap. The RPF jawan identified as S Munda, rushed towards her and acted fast to save the deboarding woman from getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform as the train began to pull out, which could have proved fatal for her.Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains to Run Faster as Indian Railways Removes Permanent Speed Restrictions

The train reached platform No. 3 of Bhubaneswar railway station at around 10.05 a.m. and started moving from the platform after a halt of five minutes, Munda said, adding that the woman passenger only sought to get off as the train began moving. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Odisha: Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable S Munda saved the life of a lady passenger by saving her from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Bhubaneswar Railway Station yesterday, May 11 (Video Source: Indian Railways) pic.twitter.com/uMiLV4apbs — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

“RPF head constable S. Munda has saved the life of the woman passenger, who slipped while deboarding from Palasa-Cuttack passenger train at platform No.3 of the Bhubaneswar railway station,” railway officials said.

“I saw that the woman passenger slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap between the train and platformA. At that very moment, I pulled out the woman along with another woman co-passenger (who was also looking to de-board from the train), to the platform and saved her from the jaws of death,” he said.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, additional DG of police, railway and coastal security, also shared the CCTV video of the incident and praised him.

Great work by Head Constable Sunaram Munda ⁦@RPF_INDIA⁩ today at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. He saved the life of a lady passenger. Please watch the video till the end.

⁦@CMO_Odisha⁩ ⁦@DGPOdisha⁩ pic.twitter.com/3QLgA9FHfm — Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi (@SarangiSudhansu) May 11, 2022

Netizens lauded the RPF personnel and thanked him for saving the lady’s life. One user wrote, ”He should be rewarded for his bravery and presence of mind.”

Was watching his short interview in local channel . He has done similar rescue before as well .As per him passenger safety is part of their job. Now CCTV has been installed in major platforms . So more such incident get noticed . Hats off to RPF. — ABIS (@PseudoSociopath) May 12, 2022

He should be rewarded for his bravery and presence of mind. — Satyan Nayar (@SatyanNayar3) May 12, 2022

Hundreds of lives can be saved if every train has an automatic door, which opens only when the train halts … https://t.co/0iauXw85Jh — Uddta Punjab (@navkamboj) May 12, 2022

Commendable job by RPF! But that lady needs to understand too.@rpfcr https://t.co/gKQ8URqMG1 — Ruchi Pahari (@ruchi_pahari) May 12, 2022

What do you think?