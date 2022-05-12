Bhubaneswar: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel’s quick thinking and swift action saved the life of a woman passenger at Bhubaneswar railway station on Wednesday. The incident took place when the woman tried to get off the moving train and, in the process, slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap. The RPF jawan identified as S Munda, rushed towards her and acted fast to save the deboarding woman from getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform as the train began to pull out, which could have proved fatal for her.Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains to Run Faster as Indian Railways Removes Permanent Speed Restrictions
The train reached platform No. 3 of Bhubaneswar railway station at around 10.05 a.m. and started moving from the platform after a halt of five minutes, Munda said, adding that the woman passenger only sought to get off as the train began moving. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.
Watch the video here:
“RPF head constable S. Munda has saved the life of the woman passenger, who slipped while deboarding from Palasa-Cuttack passenger train at platform No.3 of the Bhubaneswar railway station,” railway officials said.
“I saw that the woman passenger slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap between the train and platformA. At that very moment, I pulled out the woman along with another woman co-passenger (who was also looking to de-board from the train), to the platform and saved her from the jaws of death,” he said.
Sudhanshu Sarangi, additional DG of police, railway and coastal security, also shared the CCTV video of the incident and praised him.
Netizens lauded the RPF personnel and thanked him for saving the lady’s life. One user wrote, ”He should be rewarded for his bravery and presence of mind.”
