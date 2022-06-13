Viral Video: A video has gone viral on social media shows an alert traffic cop saving the life of a toddler from a fatal accident. In a CCTV video of the incident, the cop named Sundar Lal is seen controlling traffic when he notices a toddler slipping off an electric rickshaw with a bus approaching in the same direction. The cop quickly rushed and saved the child and handed him over to his mother. The video of the incident was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter with a caption that read, ”Traffic police ke jawan Sundar Lal.”Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Dances to 'Barso Re Megha' on Terrace, What Happened Next Will Make You Laugh | Watch

Watch the video here:

Netizens were impressed with Lal for his quick thinking, and for risking his life to save the toddler. People also praised the bus driver for stopping the vehicle in nick of time while criticizing the e-rickshaw driver.

One user wrote, "See how a traffic police constable saves a kid from a potential accident. Kudos to all who toil on the roads managing traffic to save our time." Another wrote, "Appreciate quick response of policeman and also the bus driver." A third commented, "People falling from these E-Rickshaw/s is becoming a common sight especially while taking turns… most probably coz people are too busy looking into their Mobiles all the time that they swing along with the turns. Hope the kid is safe and sound."

A user commented, “Yes. The traffic police jawan did exemplary work by putting his life in risk to save the child, but it’s the quick reflex action of bus driver-applying emergency brake which saved both the traffic police jawan and the child. Both the driver and jawan need to be applauded!”

Thumbs up for the People's Police👍 https://t.co/MkuKV2C1kh — Eileen (@_Eileen08) June 13, 2022

Salute to Mr. Sundar https://t.co/tAeGRiF1dZ — Vaibhav Sharma (@srvaibhav87) June 13, 2022

Careless mother but Superb job done by Cop. https://t.co/l3EtaC5BE7 — 🇮🇳 (@k48736807) June 13, 2022

For me Two heroes are there,

one is traffic police man and bus driver. Men are awesome ❤ https://t.co/bfPvvcDfom — Guerrilla (@8106S) June 13, 2022

People falling from these E-Rickshaw/s is becoming a common sight,especially while taking turns… most probably coz people are too busy looking into their Mobiles all the time that they swing along with the turns. Hope the kid is safe and sound. https://t.co/UHdBJUiZ1u — Philosophon (@_philosophon___) June 13, 2022

