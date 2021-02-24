Lucknow: An alert woman constable is being hailed online after a video of her saving a passenger from being crushed under a moving train went viral. The video shows the woman passenger carrying luggage trying to board a moving train along with a male friend. The man quickly gets on the moving train, whereas she slips and almost falls in the platform gap. Fortunately, the woman constable named Vinita Kumari rushes towards her and drags her to safety. Also Read - Punjab Student Jumps off Fourth Floor of University Building on Being Suspended for Seeking Leave, Video Goes Viral

The heart-stopping video was shared on February 23 by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter with a caption, ”At Lucknow station, the woman passenger fell while attempting to board the moving train, which was rescued safely by quick action by vigilant constable Vinita Kumari on duty. You are requested not to attempt to climb in a moving vehicle, it can be fatal.”

Watch the video here:

लखनऊ स्टेशन पर महिला यात्री चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने का प्रयास करते हुए गिर गई, जिसे ड्यूटी पर तैनात सतर्क कॉन्स्टेबल विनीता कुमारी द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया। आप से अनुरोध है की चलती हुई गाड़ी में चढ़ने-उतरने का प्रयास ना करें यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/wLFF87yn0f — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 23, 2021

The video has gone viral and Twitter users have hailed the woman constable’s timely actions. “Appreciate lady constable Vinita kumara,” wrote a Twitter user. Here are other comments:

A few months back, a similar incident had happened in Mumbai, where a female official of Maharashtra Security Force became a savior for a man after he collapsed and fell on a railway track. A quick action taken by official saved the man from being crushed under a train which arrived within seconds after he fell on the track.