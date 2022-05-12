Alia Bhatt Doppelganger: A viral video of Alia Bhatt’s doppelganger has the internet befuddled. Recently, we’ve seen celebrity lookalikes of Shah Rukh Khan and Johnny Depp go viral. Now, netizens can’t get over the shocking resemblance of this woman with Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt.Also Read - Salman Khan's Doppelganger Spotted In Lucknow Making Reel. Here's What UP Police Does Next

The woman, Celesti Bairagey, posted a video on Instagram where she could be seen dancing and lip-syncing to the song Dholna from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The woman was dressed in a white organza saree and had her hair in a braided bun – like Alia Bhatt. She wore round sunglasses and traditional earrings with her outfit. Also Read - Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri Who Talks, Walks Like Actor; Fans Shock to See Uncanny Resemblance

While the woman bears an uncanny resemblance to the actress, it looks like it has a lot to do with the outfit and the look. However, she has similar dimples, smile, and complexion as that of Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Maybe I'm Partly Chinese: Elon Musk Reacts to Viral Video of His Asian Doppelganger

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@celesti.bairagey)

Her reel has gone viral with over 5.4 million views and 318k likes. Many netizens even thought that it was Alia Bhatt herself and didn’t even think that it could be her lookalike. Here are some of the comments from the post:

What do you think of the video?