A bizarre video is going viral on social media where a 'furry' green-coloured snake can be seen slithering. According to reports, the snake was found in a swamp in Thailand's Sakhon Nakhon. Netizens, who were left baffled on watching the strange snake, called it 'alien' and 'mysterious' as they failed to recognise the species.

The video uploaded on YouTube shows the two-foot-long creature moving inside a vessel. The snake's 'hairy' or grass-like-looking body gave netizens the creeps as it slithered.

Some users said in the comments that it’s not fur on the snake but algae as it’s a water snake. A user also alleged that it’s fake and it is just a normal snake wearing some kind of sleeve.

Watch the viral video below: