Viral Video Today: A dramatic video of an alligator attacking a man swimming in a lake is going viral on social media. The video was originally shared by The Sun on YouTube in 2021 and went viral with over 52 million views. The heart-stopping video has now resurfaced on the internet.

The clip shows a man swimming in a lake in Brazil when an alligator comes out of nowhere and starts to chase him furiously. The man swims towards the land as fast as he can but the alligator manages to bite his arm. While the person barely makes any headway, the alligator glides through water to attack him at a great speed.

The alligator chomps down onto the man in the water and they both go under for a second, leaving large splashes on the surface. They both emerge immediately after and the swimmer comes into better view. Miraculously, the man managed to escape and made it to the bank but his arm seemed to be hurt. The man could then be seen assessing the injuries on his arm, which was bleeding.

The man is lucky he survived!