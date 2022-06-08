Hathi Aur Magarmach Ki Ladai: Elephant moms are said to be the best mothers in the animal kingdom as they are very nurturing and protective of their calves. You might have come across several videos where mama elephants were seen protecting their babies from danger. Their love can be fierce when it comes to their offspring, especially when they’re in distress.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Suddenly Appears on Horse Racing Track, Watch What Happens Next

The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'wildlife_stories_'. It has received more than 70k views and 2,600 likes. The clip shows an alligator coming out of nowhere and attacking a baby elephant. The alligator could be seen biting the calf's trunk as he struggled to get away.

The baby elephant gets scared on seeing the alligator coming out of a lake but the mama elephant goes back for her baby to rescue him. She stomps on the alligator and manages to save the baby elephant.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlife Stories (@wildlife_stories_)



What do you think of the video?