Horse Alligator Fight Viral Video: Have you ever seen a fight between an alligator and a horse? Well, now you will, however odd it may sound. The video was uploaded a while back on YouTube and it is going viral again. The video has received more than 2.6 million views so far. Also Read - Shocking Viral Video: Former Mrs World Snatches Sri Lankan Pageant Winner's Crown From Her Head | Watch

A fierce fight broke out between an alligator and a horse when the alligator was just lying there on the ground. In the meantime, not far away was a herd of horses. Also Read - This 10 Second Viral Crocodile-Chicken Video Proves 'Jo Soyega Wo Khoyega' | Watch

While the rest of the horses were eating grass a few metres away, one horse was very close to the alligator. The alligator had its tail facing the horse and didn’t seem to be threatening the horses. Some people were even filming the animals from their phones while standing close to them. Also Read - Hungry Crocodile Swallows Tourist's Shoe, Vets Remove It Through Surgery

As the one-minute-long video continues, the horse standing near the alligator doesn’t seem to enjoy his presence eating grass.

The horse then suddenly charges at the alligator from behind and tries to make him go away from his herd’s spot. The horse stomps his feet hard close to alligator to scare him. It looks like its attacking the alligator but its not. It was just trying to scare him away.

When the horse’s first attempt to scare off the alligator fails, he tries to stomp near him again but this time the alligator couldn’t take it and grabbed the horse’s leg with its mouth. However, the horse was fast so the alligator couldn’t bite him properly.

The horse then went back to his herd and the alligator slowly went away from the horses. A man could be seen filming their fight on his phone.

Watch the viral video below: