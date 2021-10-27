Viral Video: A terrifying video has emerged on Twitter showing a man being chased and attacked by an alligator in a lake in Brazil. The incident happened on Saturday a the Lago da Amor in Campo Grande, which is popular with tourists but prohibited for swimmers because of the presence of alligators in it. It seems that the swimmer in question, ignored the warning signs, and decided to take a dip in the lake.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Performs Belly Dance on Viral Manike Mage Hithe, Netizens Can't Get Enough | Watch

Willyan Caetano, who captured the incident on his mobile phone, spotted the man entering the dangerous waters at around 4.40pm. Soon after, an alligator started moving rapidly across the water towards him. He tried to swim back to shore as quickly as possible before the alligator attacked him and bit his arm.

Caetano, the man who filmed the video said, “Suddenly, to my surprise, an alligator starts chasing him. He tried to swim fast to get away, but the alligator managed to reach him and land a violent bite on the man’s arm, who came out of the water with his arm all bloody and very scared, saying he didn’t know there was an alligator,” said Caetano.

Watch the video here:

O CARA NADANDO NO LAGO DO AMOR E NÃO SABIA QUE TEM JACARÉ LÁ, tomou uma mordida só de leve pq o jacaré foi bonzinho pic.twitter.com/eUtWZy83wp — perdidinha da silva (@ayora_003) October 23, 2021

According to local reports, locals gathered around the injured man and called Mobile Emergency Care Service after the attack. The swimmer was unhurt except minor injuries to one of his arms.

Meanwhile, a video of the attack has gone viral, with 196 K views, 7859 likes and more than 1400 retweets, with people being terrified of the incident. Some others questioned why would the man would go into the water infested with alligators.

A second eye-witness Garapeira Marinalva da Silva, who has been running a sugarcane juice stand at Lago do Amor for the last five years, said this is the first time in five years she has seen anyone go into the water. He told Campo Grande News: “Sometimes, children go there, but then we tell them that there is an alligator and that it’s dirty and they come back.”