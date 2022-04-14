Viral News: Alligators use their sharp teeth to capture prey and perform ‘death rolls’ to take out the meat. In fact, their strong jaws are powerful enough to crack a turtle’s shell. If alligators manage to capture large prey, they drag it into the water and spin it around. They perform the spinning maneuver known as a ‘death roll’ after biting into the target to subdue and dismember prey.Also Read - Viral Video: Mother Deer Sacrifices Herself to Save Baby From Crocodile. Netizens Are Heartbroken. Watch

A woman was feeding an alligator, unfortunately, witnessed the biting and death roll of the alligator herself. Lindsey Bull, who is an alligator handler at a petting zoo in Utah (US), managed to walk away with only minor injuries after being attacked by an alligator. Also Read - Viral Video: Crocodile Sneaks Up on Deers Drinking Water, What Happened Next | Watch

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The handler has actually been working with the 11-year-old alligator named Darth Gator for over three years. Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Crocodiles in River As Their Day Hunt Turns Intense. Watch

She was feeding the alligator in front of a group of children gathered for a tour. The alligator bit her hand when she went to push him back into the water as she normally does but didn’t manage to get her hand out fast enough.

The kids watching from behind the protective glass could be heard yelling ‘Mommy’ as the alligator chomped on her hand. The woman said that when the gator began to death roll her in the water, she might have lost her hand if she didn’t roll with him.

Watch the viral video below:

A man who was part of the tour group happened to have experience handling pythons. He leapt into the tank and got onto the alligator’s back to hold him down. Then they waited for the alligator to open her his jaws and release her hand.

The gator bite severed one of the tendons in the back of her wrist and chipped a little bone in her thumb, she said in an interview.