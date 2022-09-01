Viral Video Today: Alligators have very strong jaws that can crack a turtle shell and have a bite force of 3,000 pounds. So, if an alligator attacks a person, they usually end up with serious injuries or even death. The species of American Alligators are an apex predator and a keystone species of wetland ecosystems throughout the southern US.Also Read - Black Jaguar Attacks Crocodile As Soon As It Comes Out Of River, Viral Video Will Leave You Stunned. Watch

A video is going viral that shows a man fearlessly going near an alligator's jaw and playing in the water with him. The video was shared on Instagram by Wildlife Biologist Christopher Gillette from Florida, US on his page 'gatorboys_chris', which has over 660k followers. "How cute is this gator?? Would you accept his leaf gift??," the caption said. The reel has gone viral with over 14.1 million views and 459k likes.

In the video, the gator named Casper can be seen giving Chris a leaf from his mouth. Chris takes it with his mouth as he is recording the video with a selfie stick in one hand and holding the gator with the other. The alligator gently hangs around him and lets Chris pet him.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF A MAN TAKING A LEAF OUT OF AN ALLIGATOR’S MOUTH:

Chris mentioned in his caption that people should never try anything they see in his videos as he has been working with alligators for over 20 years. “I train them, but they’re never tame, never pets, and I always have to be aware and ready, even with Casper here,” he wrote.