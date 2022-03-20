Alligators are extremely heavy reptiles as they can weigh as much as half a ton (454 kilograms) and grow up to 11.2 feet (3.4 meters) long. So you might be shocked on seeing a large alligator pinning a man to the ground and crushing him. But, there’s a twist as the alligator wasn’t trying to eat or kill the man.Also Read - Viral Video: Jaguar Hunts Crocodile By Swimming in the Most Sneaky Way. Watch

American YouTuber Jay Brewer, who is the founder and president of the Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., recently posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen jumped on by an alligator. Zoo keepers and owners are often seen showering their animals with love and fearlessly playing with them.

The huge male alligator named Darth Gator is actually from the Zoo and knows Jay very well. He seems to jump on Jay to cuddle with him. He covered Jay's whole face and body with its own body and moved on his face so as to hug him. Jay laughed and gently moved the alligator off him and petted him as he is a fully grown reptile now and weighs a lot.

Jay Brewer is best known for breeding reticulated pythons known for his morphs, or color and pattern variations. He has a massive following of nearly 6 million followers on Instagram.

The video shared with the caption “When Darth gator wants to be the BiG BOY and play” has received over 116K likes.

Watch the viral video below: