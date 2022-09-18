Viral Video Today: There are very rare instances when alligators act cute, this is one of those moments. The last time we saw an adorable video of an alligator was when a baby alligator was reacting happily as his caretaker was brushing his body. Now, the apex predator was caught on camera having another adorable moment, this time while doing ‘mom duties’.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Gives Man Leaf From His Mouth, Takes Selfie With Him. Watch

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) recently shared a video on Facebook where an 8-foot alligator mom could be seen carrying her new hatchlings. In the FB post, the department explained that the huge alligator had been building a 6-foot nest since July in the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, US.

The video showed the mama alligator working hard to care for her young and carrying the newborn hatchlings out of the nest in her mouth one at a time. "It guarded the nest through August and then spent 13 hours digging out the 22 hatchlings and moving them to nearby water, one mouthful at a time," the Facebook post said.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ALLIGATOR MOM CARRYING HER NEWBORN BABIES HERE:

🐊Researchers at @SouthwesternAU and @SE1909 have been monitoring this nest and hatchlings as part of their State Wildlife Grant. pic.twitter.com/hKjJDm5bMl — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) September 14, 2022

Researchers have been monitoring the alligator’s nest and hatchlings, informed the ODWC.