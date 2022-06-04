Viral Video Today: A huge alligator suddenly appeared out of nowhere at a racing track in Louisiana, US. Normally, you’d expect horses on a horse-racing track, not alligators. A horse preparing for a race was left petrified when the reptile came out of the blue on his track.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Comes Out Of Water To Hunt Then Disappears in River. Watch

The video filmed at Delta Downs racetrack shows an alligator slowly crossing the track where a handler is standing with his horse. As the horse sees the alligator so close to him, he gets scared and tries to run away but his handler is holding him. The horse starts running around in circle and his handler tries to calm him down as the alligator seems to be going on its own way.

The video was originally posted on Facebook by Joe Allen, an assistant trainer in RL Racing. According to Mr Allen's post, the alligator's nickname is Marty. The 10-second clip later surfaced on Twitter. "Well, that's not something you see every day at the track…," Racing.com tweeted with the video. The clip has received over 36k views and 747 likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Well, that's not something you see every day at the track… 😳🐊 (🎥 via Facebook – Joe Allen) pic.twitter.com/o6g0XGdRIn — Racing.com (@Racing) May 27, 2022

What do you think of the video?