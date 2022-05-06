Azgar Aur Magarmach ki Ladai: A video is going viral on social media that shows an alligator trying to tear apart a huge python with its teeth. The video was reshared on Instagram by the user ‘animals.energy’. The post has received thousands of views and likes within a few days.Also Read - Viral Video: Daring Man Dances With 2 Giant Pythons On His Shoulders. Watch

The video shows a python swimming from a river bank into the water to attack an alligator. But the alligator saw the python coming to attack it from behind. The two reptiles then come face to face and engage in an intense fight. The alligator grabs the python between its teeth and tries to bite into its thick skin.

The python wraps itself around the alligator and looks like it's in pain. When the alligator is unable to kill the python and bite it into two pieces, it leaves the snake. They both then accept defeat and go their separate ways.

