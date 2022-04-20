Viral News: A video recorded by sheriff’s deputies is going viral on social media that shows a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.Also Read - Viral Video: Alligator Bites Woman's Hand When She Goes to Feed Him. Watch What Happens Next

The video was taken Sunday morning in Venice, Florida, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies estimated the gator to be about 10 feet long (3 meters).

The sheriff's office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Watch the viral video below:

“First things first: Happy Easter! Secondly, we’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy… We’re guessing he was about 10 feet in length and boy, did he take his time making it back to the lake he came from. (…We can’t blame him just thinking about how heavy that tail must be) FWC was advised but did not respond. For that reason, it’s safe to assume he’s still swimming in this lake, enjoying this beautiful Easter Sunday. Stay safe & call us if you need us,” read the Facebook post by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff’s Office.