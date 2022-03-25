Viral Video: There is no denying the fact that Indians are extremely talented when it comes to jugaad. When there is no visible solution for a problem, the time-tested concept of ‘jugaad’ always works. One such innovation that can benefit fitness enthusiasts is a wooden treadmill that works without power. Notably, the treadmill was created by a man in Telangana who designed the wooden treadmill that runs purely on physics.Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Crocodiles in River As Their Day Hunt Turns Intense. Watch
In the video, the man can be first seen assembling the wooden material and fixing the parts tightly. He then goes on to demonstrate the functioning of the wooden treadmill holding two wooden handles as he is seen moving his legs while wooden rods roll beneath fastly.
The 45-second clip was shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. ”In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one…,” he wrote. The video was initially shared by Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula with a caption that reads, “Amazing treadmill that works without power.”
Watch the video here:
Even Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT, KT Rama Rao was also impressed and retweeted the video. Rao was amazed by the man’s creativity and he urged T-Works to contact him and help him produce more wooden treadmills.
He wrote, “Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up.”
So far, the identity of the man in the viral video has not been revealed. While some loved the idea and called it a great innovation, others commented that treadmills which work without electricity have already been installed in some gyms across Hyderabad. “Running is not possible on such treadmills. And the whole purpose of exercising on treadmill gets defeated,” a user tweeted.
Here are some reactions:
What do you think?