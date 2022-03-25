Viral Video: There is no denying the fact that Indians are extremely talented when it comes to jugaad. When there is no visible solution for a problem, the time-tested concept of ‘jugaad’ always works. One such innovation that can benefit fitness enthusiasts is a wooden treadmill that works without power. Notably, the treadmill was created by a man in Telangana who designed the wooden treadmill that runs purely on physics.Also Read - Viral Video: Lions Fight Crocodiles in River As Their Day Hunt Turns Intense. Watch

In the video, the man can be first seen assembling the wooden material and fixing the parts tightly. He then goes on to demonstrate the functioning of the wooden treadmill holding two wooden handles as he is seen moving his legs while wooden rods roll beneath fastly.

The 45-second clip was shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. ”In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one…,” he wrote. The video was initially shared by Twitter user Arunn Bhagavathula with a caption that reads, “Amazing treadmill that works without power.”

Watch the video here:

In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one… pic.twitter.com/nxeGh6a2kf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 24, 2022

Even Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT, KT Rama Rao was also impressed and retweeted the video. Rao was amazed by the man’s creativity and he urged T-Works to contact him and help him produce more wooden treadmills.

He wrote, “Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up.”

So far, the identity of the man in the viral video has not been revealed. While some loved the idea and called it a great innovation, others commented that treadmills which work without electricity have already been installed in some gyms across Hyderabad. “Running is not possible on such treadmills. And the whole purpose of exercising on treadmill gets defeated,” a user tweeted.

Here are some reactions:

Highly respect his work and what he created with his available resources. But this is not disruptive by any means. Also, doesnt look safe at all. What if one of the wooden bar breaks or splinters ?? We have non-motorized treadmills for over 150 years. — G⭕ingInCircles (@Cyborgreddy) March 18, 2022

This is what true engineering is all about! Very cool. — Mushypeas (@thingyimajig) March 17, 2022

Appreciate his design.

But for the people who are commenting it as disruptive design etc, this is already available in market for many years. I have seen this , curve treadmill which works without power,in multiple gyms in Hyderabad in Kondapur/Gachibowli area. — Teja Atluri (@tejaatluri) March 18, 2022

👍 great job! Your creativity given bunch of ideas 💡 to youngsters. Well done Sir — Vasu Srini (@Srini14Vasu) March 18, 2022

This shows the potential of creativeness and entrepreneurship in India. We need to encourage such sustainable and eco-friendly innovations to become a global powerhouse. — Lussia (@Lussiaah) March 19, 2022

What do you think?