Viral Video: With just a few days left for Diwali, Amazon India has released a heartwarming advertisement that is making people emotional. The video celebrates the unsung heroes who went out of their way to offer help to others during the bleak Covid times. In the video shared on social media platforms, the ad shows a mother driving her son to meet their ‘special family’ to greet them on Diwali.Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Gets A Punjabi Version & Netizens Are Super Impressed | Watch
The son is left confused as to why does she personally deliver the gift to them and who they are. They first arrive at a house and ring the bell and wait outside. The mother then reveals how he was in desperate need of a hospital bed when he got sick in April and this family helped them arrange it for them. An elderly Sikh man opens the door and the boy wishes him a happy Diwali and hands him the gift.
Amazon India shared the video and wrote, ”Some people are #specialfamily and this year don’t forget to #deliverthelove to them yourself. Here’s a heartwarming story from us! Tell us about your #SpecialFamily in the comments section.”
Watch the video here:
Needless to say, people were touched by the ad, and appreciated the beautiful concept. Many also remembered similar acts of kindness of strangers during Covid times. “Superb ad.. quite relatable. There are times in life when you don’t get support from your dear ones… however you get support from unexpected unknown people.. Truly, those are the bonds we need to cherish,” wrote a user.
Another wrote, ”Thanks @amazonIN for making such an amazing, wonderful and meaningful message. Diwali is not just a festival it promotes the much needed peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society. It is a Festival that unifies every religion, every home and every heart.”
See more reactions:
What do you think?