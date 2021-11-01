Viral Video: With just a few days left for Diwali, Amazon India has released a heartwarming advertisement that is making people emotional. The video celebrates the unsung heroes who went out of their way to offer help to others during the bleak Covid times. In the video shared on social media platforms, the ad shows a mother driving her son to meet their ‘special family’ to greet them on Diwali.Also Read - Viral Video: Manike Mage Hithe Gets A Punjabi Version & Netizens Are Super Impressed | Watch

The son is left confused as to why does she personally deliver the gift to them and who they are. They first arrive at a house and ring the bell and wait outside. The mother then reveals how he was in desperate need of a hospital bed when he got sick in April and this family helped them arrange it for them. An elderly Sikh man opens the door and the boy wishes him a happy Diwali and hands him the gift.

Amazon India shared the video and wrote, ”Some people are #specialfamily and this year don’t forget to #deliverthelove to them yourself. Here’s a heartwarming story from us! Tell us about your #SpecialFamily in the comments section.”

Watch the video here:

Some people are #specialfamily and this year don't forget to #deliverthelove to them yourself. Here's a heartwarming story from us!

Tell us about your #SpecialFamily in the comments section. pic.twitter.com/ZfOExx64p3 — Amazon India (@amazonIN) October 28, 2021

Needless to say, people were touched by the ad, and appreciated the beautiful concept. Many also remembered similar acts of kindness of strangers during Covid times. “Superb ad.. quite relatable. There are times in life when you don’t get support from your dear ones… however you get support from unexpected unknown people.. Truly, those are the bonds we need to cherish,” wrote a user.

Another wrote, ”Thanks @amazonIN for making such an amazing, wonderful and meaningful message. Diwali is not just a festival it promotes the much needed peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society. It is a Festival that unifies every religion, every home and every heart.”

See more reactions:

Thanks @amazonIN for making such an amazing, wonderful and meaningful message. Diwali is not just a festival it promotes the much needed peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society. It is a Festival that unifies every religion, every home and every heart. #specialfamily https://t.co/QCsQSxFVq3 — Devraj Rajput (@XxSociopathx) October 30, 2021

#Ad I In the last couple of years, many unnamed relationships have been formed… Great to see @amazonIN appreciate this #SpecialFamily in this lovely film. #DeliverTheLove https://t.co/TNhnYjEsal — karishma kotak.. (@karishmakotak) November 1, 2021

@amazonIN Such a beautiful and strong message!!! 🙏❤ Last few years taught us one of the best life lessons, lets keep that in practice and make this world better for each other(for every creature on planet earth)#HumanityFirst #SpecialFamily https://t.co/CDEIKwUc1Z — Pranshu Singh (@pran28singh) October 31, 2021

This ad reminds us of every student covid hero we worked alongside from different parts of Bangalore & India during the 2nd wave. We salute each one of you who left everything aside, reached out to people at odd hours and

made attempts to save lives🤍💙✨@amazonIN https://t.co/Dbxix1AWx0 — blrstucom (@blrstucom_) October 31, 2021

This❤️, Literally watered my eyes 😢.

Such an emotion it is, felt it❣️.

My sincere thanks to all those, who came forward in the pandemic, saved life's, gave hands to eachother, made things possible, seriously! you all awesome, God bless u all with happiness n prosperity in ur lyf https://t.co/RZ5tvKpTj4 — Soumith Nuguri (@soumith2815) October 31, 2021

Heart warming. Brilliant!!! The ad director should get a raise. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/sK0S92k9Sb — Jai Shri Ram (@listen2dil) October 31, 2021

We lost some, we saved some. Everyone cried for everyone. Don't want to remember but can't forget. This brings back so much. https://t.co/B7zdvmyXoX — Ria Kapoor (@anametoosmall) October 30, 2021

What do you think?