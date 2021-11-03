Florida: An Amazon driver in Florida has been fired after a video of a woman exiting his work van went viral on social media. The 12-second video was filmed by Dylan Hook, who noticed a woman enter the vehicle while staying at a hotel across the road. In the video, an Amazon van parked in the middle of the road in Florida can be seen. Seconds later, a woman in a black dress could be seen getting out of the backdoor of the van, raising speculations as to what was going on inside there. The delivery person was then seen holding the door open as the woman was captured leaving the van.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Enjoys Eating Maggi Before Her Wedding, Says 'Let The Dulha Wait' | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named “i SEENT it,” a week ago on October 25 with the caption, “Amazon delivery drivers are different!”

Watch the video here:

Amazon delivery drivers are different! 😅😂 (via @patrickhook01/TT) pic.twitter.com/sS0kzEw0Ij — i SEENT it (@iseentit_online) October 25, 2021

Reacting to the video, netizens made up their own theories regarding the mysterious woman and the events that occurred in the van, while others cracked jokes. “So this is why my packages are always delayed?” wrote one person. Another added: ‘She’s got that Prime Plus membership.’ After the video went viral, the amazon worker has been sacked for allowing unauthorised passengers to enter their delivery vehicles.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners and their drivers. Allowance of unauthorized persons to enter the delivery van is considered a policy violation, and the driver is no longer with us,” Maria Boschetti, the company’s spokesperson told Fox News.