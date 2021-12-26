A brave Amazon delivery driver risked herself to save a customer’s daughter and her dog from a dog attack. The incident took place in Las Vegas, US.Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Enters Home and Attacks Pet Dog. What Happens Next Will Shock You

The doorbell video shows 19-year-old Lauren Ray petting a pit bull before her own pet dog steps outside. This sends the pit bull into a frenzy and he starts attacking her pet Max. She picks her small pet up off the ground to save him.

However, she struggles to keep the pit bull away and screams for help. Thanks to the quick thinking of the Amazon employee Stephanie Lontz, she rushes to them at the right moments and stands between the teen and the raging pit bull.

“Bad dog,” the Amazon driver yells as she jumps from side to side to keep the pit bull at bay before the teen goes inside with her dog.

Watch the viral video below:

An #Amazon delivery driver has saved a woman and her dog from a vicious pit bull attack in #LasVegas. The heroic courier, who saved the woman and her #dog from the attack, has conquered hearts across social media.#dogs #dogattack #pitbull #anews pic.twitter.com/3f1yKZ5jLd — ANews (@anews) December 21, 2021

“I didn’t have enough time to say thank you. I was just shaken up but I’m so glad I got to see you again and it means a lot to me,” Lauren told the woman later.

“The screams made me think of my own child,” the heroic Amazon employee said. “I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation. I wouldn’t even think it’s motherly – it’s just the human thing to do,” she added.