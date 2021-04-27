At a time when frontline workers are working day and night to serve the nation during this COVID-19 crisis in the country, a video of an ambulance driver dancing along with a passing wedding procession to relieve his stress is the best thing you will watch on the internet today. The video of the dancing ambulance driver was shot by one of the wedding guests and ever since it was posted online it has been going viral on social media platforms and winning hearts during this tough time. The video was reportedly shot in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani outside the Sushila Tiwari Medical College on Monday night. The viral video shows an ambulance driver dressed in a PPE kit break into an impromptu dance when he saw a passing wedding baraat. Also Read - Shree Krishna Actor Sunil Nagar Seeks Financial Help, Says 'Family Has Abondoned me' | Exclusive

The nearly 40-second long video clip shows the ambulance driver dancing to the tune of the music being played by the band bajaa baraatis. And, in the first few second of the video one can see the baaratis standing cluelessly while the man in PPE kit starts dancing. But, within next few seconds they join in and start dancing along with the ambulance driver.

Watch the video here:

With COVID-restrictions, curfews and lockdowns all around, the wedding procession was passing by with limited number of baraatis and appeared quite gloomy and that is one of the main reasons the ambulance driver joined in to cheer them up. Speaking to News18, the driver, Mahesh said that he had been working 18-hour-long shifts each day now amid the surge in coronavirus cases. He said that he and others like him required a break and so when they saw the wedding procession, they joined in and started dancing to pep up his own mood as well as to lift the spirits of the baraatis. He further added that only a few of the wedding guests were dancing but most of them looked worried or scared, but as soon as he joined, the baraatis started dancing excitedly.