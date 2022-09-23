Viral Video Today: Another video of an airline passenger fighting a flight attendant in the US is going viral on social media. This time it was American Airlines flight 377. The incident took place on September 21 when the passenger was travelling from Los Cabos in Mexico to Los Angeles.Also Read - Planning To Book An Airbnb In Goa? Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Might Host You | Watch Video

The incident was caught on camera by another passenger who was sitting on his seat, right where the heated argument took place. The clip shared on Twitter shows a male flight attendant asking the man, "Are you threatening me?" Then, he turns around and attempts to walk up the aisle.

The unruly passenger dressed runs behind the steward and then punches him in the back of his head. He gets pushed and a few people could be heard gasping. Soon after the plane landed in LA, the passenger was immediately removed by officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), The Washington Post reported.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF AMERICAN AIRLINE PASSENGER HITTING FLIGHT ATTENDANT HERE:

A man was arrested by Los Angeles Airport police after assaulting a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight from Cabo. pic.twitter.com/2VDXxIqUfn — 🇺🇸BellaLovesUSA🍊 (@Bellamari8mazz) September 22, 2022

The US Justice Department identified the attacker as Alexander Tung Cuu Le. The 33-year-old is a resident of California. He has been charged with one count of interference with flight crew members, according to New York Times.