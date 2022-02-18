An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the US city of Kansas on Sunday after an unruly passenger caused a ruckus on the flight. Reports said the man tried to storm into the cockpit and also tried to open the plane’s door as the plane began its journey from Los Angeles airport to Ronald Reagan airport. The crew and others onboard subdued the person, the airline said.Also Read - Viral Video: Raccoon Falls Inside University's Dining Hall Through Ceiling, Triggers Panic. Watch

Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington diverted mid-journey to Kansas City where it was met by law enforcement. "An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior … was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers," the airline said in a statement.

Passengers uploaded videos of the chaos on board the flight as it reportedly dived approximately 30,900 feet in less than eight minutes.

passengers held the individual and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to subdue him as the plane descended rapidly. the man was bleeding as the police in this video are taking him off the flight after landing in Kansas #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/HL2JnyYglw — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the incident and said in a statement that the passenger had been taken into custody, with the matter “ongoing.”

A fellow passenger, who said he saw the incident, told CNN that a man had tried to get into the cockpit and open a plane door. In response, a flight attendant hit the man over the head with a coffee pot, according to the witness.

Here is a video of our flights path as we descended from 30,900 feet in less than 8 minutes as we spirals passengers struggled to hold the man. Everyone on the plane thought it was the end for everybody #AA1775 pic.twitter.com/uqlSCJlhRQ — Mouaz Moustafa (@SoccerMouaz) February 13, 2022

During the pandemic, flight attendants have reported a surge of unruly passenger incidents, many involving verbal and physical abuse from travelers who refuse to wear a mask.