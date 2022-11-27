Viral Video: American Bride Wears Indian Lehenga For Her Wedding; Family’s Reaction is Heartwarming

American Bride Wears Indian Lehenga For Her Wedding. (Photo Credit: Instagram/biancalouzado)

Viral Video: It is rightly said, “A wedding dress is both an intimate and personal for a woman – it must reflect the personality and style of the bride.” Finding the perfect wedding dress can be both stressful and enjoyable, and many brides spend months looking for that — one perfect outfit. Now, a heartwarming video has gone viral, capturing an American family’s emotions after seeing the bride for the first time in her wedding ensemble. The bride’s friends and family are waiting for her outside a hotel room, and when she steps out in a red lehenga, they cheer and circle around in a group hug.

Bianca Louzado, a makeup and hair artist, shared the video on Instagram, a photo, and a video-sharing social networking service. Ms Louzado wrote alongside the video, “What a beautiful moment, Hannah Rogers. Your family & you are Love “. The video was shared on the Instagram page “biancalouzado” on November 19, 2022. The page has 83.4 K followers and posts regular content on different kinds of makeup looks. Till now, the video has received 4,56, 543 likes and several comments from people who simply the bridal look.

“So so beautiful u look in Indian traditional wedding outfit.👏.well u all r looking so good….ATI Sunder…like goddess..❤️,” wrote one Instagram user. “Awww dad made me cry,” wrote another user.

“Really proud as an Indian, and also love to the American people for loving our culture,” commented a third user. “Everyone looks so beautiful in tradition,” the fourth user added.