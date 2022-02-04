New Delhi: Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, is back with another viral video. Ricky Pond was again seen showing off his dancing moves which have now instantly become a hit. The internet, like always, has heart his video and we can’t stop talking about it. Ricky Pond was seen dancing to the Kacha Badam song along with his son while both of them perfectly coordinated the moves.Also Read - Will BJP Storm To Power Like Last Time? Watch Final Zee Opinion Poll at 6 PM

In the video, the duo sported maroon coloured tshirt in their living room. Social media users have certainly gone gaga over his energetic dance moves and those rightly timed steps with his son. In his Instagram post, Ricky Pond said he performed the number with his song after fans requested him. The netizens have given a big thumbs up to the video. Also Read - Karishma Tanna Looks Radiant in Rs 65K Mustard Colour Bandhani Lehenga for Her Mehendi Ceremony

Watch the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Instagram users have flooded the comments of the post with nothing but praise for the dancing dad. One user commented “superb” while another commented “awesome” on the post.