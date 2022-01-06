Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’ online, is back another viral dance performance. Ricky Pond shared the video on his Instagram two days ago and it going crazy viral now. “Tried this superhit track from the movie Pushpa,” he said in the caption. The short clip shows Ricky Pond dancing to the song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun’s latest film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.Also Read - Viral Video: Father-Daughter Dance to Stayin Alive by Bee Gees, Steal Hearts Online

In the video, Ricky Pond can be seen dressed in a checked shirt and beige in his living room. He then gives an energetic dance performance on Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. Netizens simply loved his choreography. His huge smile and joyful energy put smiles on the faces of social media users as well.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Pond (@ricky.pond)

Impressed Instagram users flooded the comments of the post with nothing but praise for the dancing dad. “Super,” one user commented. “Mind blowing sir,” Another user said.