Viral Video: Isn’t it nice when people of other countries learn and appreciate Indian culture? Now, a YouTuber from the US has made his way into our hearts with his impeccable Tamil speaking skills. In a video going viral, an American Youtuber named Arieh Smith who runs a channel Xiaomanyc, shared a video of his interaction with Indian shopkeepers in the US. In the video, the YouTuber orders some food in perfect Tamil and goes on to talk about how the language fascinates him as it is one of the oldest languages still being spoken in several parts of the world.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Teaches American How to Dance Like Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

“I’ve been fascinated with the Tamil language ever since I learned that it is one of the world’s oldest languages still in use. Spoken in both India and Sri Lanka it’s actually quite rare in America, but I was able to find some restaurants in and around New York City that are run by Tamil speakers and here’s what happened when I tried ordering in this ancient and beautiful but extremely challenging language,” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

Well, the shopkeeper was so amazed with his Tamil speaking skills that he decided to serve him food for free. Desis were also left impressed and showered praises on him. One user wrote, ”The fact that you can have a conversation within 3 weeks of learning it is absolutely mind blowing.” Another commented, ”Learning languages like this is breaking the language barrier and bringing people together despite their differences! it’s amazing to see the effort you put into making others smile.”

A third wrote, ”As a Tamilian and a long time subscriber and fan of xiaoma, he is doing so great and it really shows how much work he put into learning Tamil. Thank for trying and thanks for always making our day!” A fourth said, ”Never will get tired of seeing the smiles of the people’s faces when you talk to them in their native language. As well as when they help you pronounce a word or saying.”

Previously, he also shared similar videos of him ordering food while speaking in Bengali and Gujarati.