Viral Video: It’s always a nice feeling to see people of other countries learning and appreciating Indian culture. Now, a YouTuber from the US has made his way into our hearts with his impeccable Gujarati speaking skills. In a video going viral, an American Youtuber named Arieh Smith who runs a channel Xiaomanyc, shared a video of his heartwarming interaction with owners at a Gujarati restaurant. In the video, Smith surprises the Indian owner by asking for a Gujarati meal in Gujarati.Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Strays Inside Mercedes-Benz Factory in Pune, Plant Operations Halted For 6 Hours

Needless to say, the owner was touched by this gesture and flashes a big smile saying, ‘Nice to see you man.’ He asks him where he learned the language and whether he has ever tasted Gujarati. The blogger replies that it’s his first time at a Gujarati restaurant. The owner then serves him a traditional thali and Smith absolutely loves it. Further, he visits many Indian restaurants and surprises them in a similar way.

”What happens when a foreigner speaks the Gujarati language, which is one of India’s hundreds of unique languages? Many Indians here in America are from this one state in India called Gujarat, so today I speak Gujarati with them. People were totally surprised, and then they gave me free food. Speaking of free food, I also tried a lot of great Gujarati food like paan, masala chaas, bajra no rotlo, and of course Gujarati thali. Yum!”, Smith wrote in the video’s caption

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and both Indians are impressed with his Gujarati speaking skills. One user wrote, ”Surprising people by talking their language, while also giving us cultural lessons, will never stop being wholesome, and I thank you for always taking us with you on your adventures.” Another commented, ”People are touched by your genuine kindness and the respect you show by speaking their native language. What an amazing gift!”

A third wrote, ”Always so humbling to see overwhelming hospitality when they see you appreciate their culture… Big soft heart of Indians!!”