Amit Shah Baramulla Speech: Home Minister Amit Shah briefly stopped his speech during a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district as ‘Azaan’ or Muslim call to prayer was going on from a nearby mosque. Five minutes into his about half-an-hour speech, the senior BJP leader paused and asked those on the stage “if something was going on at a mosque”? When someone on the stage told him that ‘Azaan’ was going on, Shah stopped his speech, attracting a huge round of applause and chanting of slogans in his favour from the gathering.Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigner Does Bhangra With Uncles At Punjabi Wedding, Netizens Say Killed It Bro

The video of Amit Shah briefly stopping his speech during Azaan is being widely shared on Twitter and evoking positive reactions from netizens. Also Read - Viral Video of Ravana Doing Bhangra on Punjabi Song During Ramlila Resurfaces, Netizens in Splits. Watch

Amit Shah Pauses speech during Azaan in Baramulla Also Read - Viral Video: Groom And His Friends Rock The Dance Floor On Beedi Jalaile, Netizens Say Aag Laga Di

Halting the Speech Midway by Hnbl Home Minister due to #Azaan is Great Gesture and has Won the Hearts of Kashmiris, this Clearly Indicates the Respect for the Religion and Sentiments of Kashmiris. @AmitShah @AshokKoul59 #NayaKashmir pic.twitter.com/853g8IXXgq — Sheikh Mohmmad Iqbal (@ListenIqbal) October 5, 2022

After a brief moment, Shah said the call for prayer has now stopped and asked if he would continue his speech. “Should I start or not? Say it loudly, should I start,” he asked and then went on with his speech.