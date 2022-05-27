Viral Video Today: Being a celebrity lookalike to become internet famous seems like the latest trend on social media. We’ve seen doppelgangers of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt making reels in public recently. Before that, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike who talked and walked like him. Now, a person is imitating the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan himself.Also Read - Netizens Can't Tell The Difference Between Alia Bhatt And Her Doppelganger. Watch Viral Video

The lookalike's uncanny resemblance with Amitabh Bachchan has left the netizens shocked and confused. Many netizens actually thought that it was the legend himself who was strolling through a park at night.

The video that is going viral on Instagram shows a man named Shashikant Pedwal dressed in similar athletic attire as Mr Bachchan wears. Even his hair, beard, spectacles and walk is almost exactly the same as Mr Bachchan.

While the video was short where Mr Bachchan’s lookalike is walking in a park in a black hoodie, black track pants and white sneakers, it was enough to confuse the netizens. Many users commented saying that at first, they thought it was really Amit ji. As the man mimics Mr Bachchan’s walk, his popular number Andheri Raaton Mein from the film Shahenshah can be heard playing over the clip. The reel has received nearly 400k views.

Shashikant Pedwal’s Instagram page is full of reels where he is either dancing to Senior Bachchan’s hits or lip-syncing his famous dialogues. In another recent reel, he could be seen performing the super hit song Jumma Jumma De De while dressed as Mr Bachchan in athleisure.

The laid back look and the man’s mannerisms along with expressions made some people actually think that it’s the Bollywood king himself dancing in front of their eyes. However, the artist’s height is a major giveaway that he’s impersonating Mr Bachchan.